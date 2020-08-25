1/
Jeanette Theresa Guzski
Guzski, Jeanette Theresa
87, of Warwick, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Paul Guzski and a daughter of the late Walter and Stephanie (Pasternack) Zombik.
She is survived by her loving children: Dana L. Pigeon and her husband Alan of Warwick, Jill Manni and her husband Michael of North Kingstown, Susan Miller and her husband Stuart of Boynton Beach, FL, and three grandchildren, Eric Pigeon, Kelly Pigeon, and Amanda Manni.
She was a sister of the late Winifred Raciti.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit:
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
