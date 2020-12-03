1/
Jeanne A. (Berge) Gazerro
GAZERRO, JEANNE A. (BERGE)
77, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Gazerro.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Helen (Manteau) Berge.
Jeanne was a customer service representative for New England Telephone Company for many years. After her retirement, she worked as a CNA for the Cranston Senior Center, Adult Daycare.
She was the mother of the late Glenn Vanscyoc.
Her services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
