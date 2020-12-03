GAZERRO, JEANNE A. (BERGE)
77, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Gazerro.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Helen (Manteau) Berge.
Jeanne was a customer service representative for New England Telephone Company for many years. After her retirement, she worked as a CNA for the Cranston Senior Center, Adult Daycare.
She was the mother of the late Glenn Vanscyoc.
Her services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.