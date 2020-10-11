HARRINGTON, JEANNE ALICE (CHOINIERE)
88, of Matunuck and West Palm Beach, Fla, and formerly of Edgewood, passed away October 9th peacefully in her sleep with her loving family by her side. Jeanne was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Walter. Jeanne was the daughter of Arthur and Alice Choiniere and is survived by her seven children and her brother Raymond. She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur, Edward, Robert and Jon.
Jeanne was born in Providence and grew up in Smith Hill. She graduated from St Patrick's High School as Vice President with high honors. Although she and Walter did not have the opportunity to attend college, they believed in the importance of education and also in the intangible benefits of athletics such as discipline, competition and teamwork. Walter and Jeanne created a legacy of student-athletes they could be proud of: Timothy (Pam) of Richmond, VA, Dartmouth; Diane (Bill) of Matunuck, RI, Boston College; David (Carol) of Locust Valley, NY, Yale; Stephen (Sharon) of Chestnut Hill, PA, Yale; Gerry of Washington, DC, Yale; James (Lisa) of South Kingstown, RI, Middlebury; and Robert (Lisa) of Rye, NY, Brown.
Jeanne was most proud of and fortunate to spend a lot of time with her sixteen grandchildren: Walter, Jamie, Natalie, Hayley, Sam, Shannon, Steve, Tara, Daniel, Kieran, Chase, Eve, Kyla, Nicholas, Jacqueline and Luke. She was thrilled to learn her first great-grandchild was on the way. She was her grandchildrens' biggest fan and staunchest defender. She loved them all very dearly.
Jeanne was a devout Catholic and a faithful communicant of St. Francis Parish in Wakefield and formerly of St Paul's Parish in Edgewood and of St Michael's Parish in South Providence. She was very close to the Sisters of Mercy and developed lifelong friendships with Sister Mary Philemon Banigan, RSM and Sister Ann Nelson, RSM who both taught for many years at Salve Regina University. A highlight of Jeanne's life was her visit along with Walter and a Catholic Diocese group led by then Bishop Gelineau to meet Pope John Paul II at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy and visiting the Shrine of the Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.
Jeanne worked for many years, before retiring, for Fleet Bank (formerly Industrial National Bank) at its Washington Park and Wakefield branch offices.
Jeanne was a lifelong Democrat who was proud to serve as a delegate for former Secretary of State John Kerry at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Jeanne liked working out at the South County YMCA. She was an enthusiastic New England Patriot and Tom Brady fan.
Jeanne and Walter raised their family in the Edgewood section of Cranston which they always referred to as God's country because of the welcoming St. Paul's parish community, its numerous large families, excellent schools and terrific youth athletic programs. After the children attended college, Jeanne and Walter moved to Matunuck to enjoy its proximity to the ocean where they later became members of the Willow Dell Beach Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Wednesday in St Paul's Church, 1 Warwick Ave., Edgewood. Calling hours are omitted and Burial will be private.
The Harrington family would like to thank the wonderful management and staff at Hope Health (Hulitar Hospice Center) for Jeanne's thoughtful and supportive palliative care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jeanne's memory to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Please visit: JWSFH.COM