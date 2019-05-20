|
|
Lamoureux, Jeanne C. (Provencher)
passed away on May 17th at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of Normand P. Lamoureux. They had been married almost 68 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Emily (Eastwood) Provencher.
Jeanne was a homemaker all of her married life. She loved reading, entertaining family and friends, and loved the Lord. At some point each day, you could find her in the rocking chair in her bedroom praying. She and Norm together filled their home with love and laughter and many memories to cherish for those whom she left behind.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her seven children, Joyce Arruda (Bill Arch), Robert (Bernadette), Paul (Pauline), Daniel (Debra), Diane Costa(Tony), Normand (Dolly) and Steven (Krista), thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer, Robert, Nick, Kerri, Staci, Cortney, Normand, Brad, Kelsie, Robbie, Michelle, Carlos and Giabella, five great grandchildren, Marley, Mike, Jake, Josh and Aria and a great-great grandchild, Addy, two sisters, Louise Provencher and Sue Provencher, a brother, Roger Provencher and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is proceeded in death also by a sister, Eveline Champagne.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22nd at 10am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aidan/St. Patrick Church, Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland at 11:30am. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm. thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2019