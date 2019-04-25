|
|
GUIOT, JEANNE E. (BOURQUE)
86, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Briarcliffe Gardens in Johnston. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Guiot. They would have just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this month. Born in Pawtucket and raised in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Lapre) Bourque. Jeanne worked for 20 years in the check clearing department at Citizens Bank, retiring in 2000. She spent much of her life caring for various family members and cherished her role as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the beloved mother of Bryan of Nevada, David and his wife Ellen of Cranston, Barry of Florida, Barbara of North Scituate, and Bruce and his wife Amy of Ohio. She was the loving grandmother of Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer, Stacey, Jonathan and his wife Marina, Nicholas, and Michelle, and great-grandmother of Katherine and Hannah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 27th at 11:00am in the Assumption Church 791 Potters Avenue Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning prior to the funeral Mass beginning at 9:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jeanne's memory to the RI Chapter 245 Waterman St #306 Providence, RI 02906. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019