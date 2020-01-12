Home

First Unitarian Church-Prvdnc
1 Benevolent St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 421-7970
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Church
1 Benevolent St
Providence, RI
Jeanne E. Sjovall


1930 - 2020
Jeanne E. Sjovall Obituary
Sjovall, Jeanne E.
Jeanne E. Sjovall, 89, of Atria Bay Spring Village, Barrington, RI, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Elderwood at Riverside surrounded by her loving family.
She was the former wife of the late Edward G. Cheeseman and the daughter of the late Minna Schoennagel Sjovall Stevens and Stanley Sjovall; step-daughter of the late Michael "Mickey" Stevens.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith A. Cheeseman Gengler and son, Kenneth E. Cheeseman; her sister Isabel Coutcher; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters, Gloria Stevens Coutcher, Marlene Stevens Maher and three brothers, David, Theodore and Charles Stevens.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Jan. 25, at 11AM at the First Unitarian Church, 1 Benevolent St, Providence, RI.
Full obituary at Murphy Funeral Homes: https://murphyfuneralhomes.org/index.php
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
