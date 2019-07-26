|
|
McGRATH, JEANNE EVA
84, was peacefully welcomed into the hands of the Lord surrounded by her family at home after a 10-year courageous battle against cancer. For 57 blessed years, she was the wife of the late James A. McGrath.
Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Yvonne (Robert) Soucy. She is survived by her loving children; Karen McGrath of Coventry, Anne Marie Printer and her husband David of Coventry, Kathleen Hopkins and her husband Charles of Foster, and James McGrath and his wife Teresa of Foster and her former daughter-in-law Michele McGrath. She was the sister of Irene Demers and Lawrence Soucy and the late Robert Soucy.
Jeanne was a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Coventry School System from 1971 until 1996. A communicant of SS. John & Paul Church, she volunteered sewing prayer shawls and tote bags for foster children, and for all Our Daily Bread Ministry. She also Volunteered at the St. Paul the Apostle Food Bank. She crafted beautiful quilts detailed with special colors and themes for every recipient. In addition, she was actively involved in many women's groups, and enjoyed Florida, Vermont, and traveling, most recently on a pilgrimage to Italy in 2018. Jeanne lived her faith fully.
A beautiful soul who was passionate about her family, Memere was always there for her children and her beloved grandchildren; Seth Printer and his wife Marisa, Kyle Printer, Megan Printer, Samuel Hopkins, Olivia Hopkins, Casey McGrath, Caoilinn McGrath, Conor McGrath, Tia Brandt, Trevor Brandt, Trinity Brandt and Tessa Brandt and her 2 great-grandchildren, Zoey and Eva Printer. She treasured every moment with them!
Her Family wishes to thank Dr. Heinrich Elinzano and his staff for their many years of compassionate care, as well as the Central Coventry Fire Department, Hope Hospice, and At Home Care, and her CNA's Mary, Ebony and Karen.
Her Funeral will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 8:00 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Sunday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory to Father John V. Doyle School, 343 South Main St., Coventry, would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019