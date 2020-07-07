1/1
Jeanne H. (Poisson) Atwell
77, of Tanglewood Drive, Riverside died unexpectedly at home on Sunday July 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William A. Atwell.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Armand and Irene (Decoteau) Poisson, she lived in Riverside for 50 years.
Mrs. Atwell was a secretary for the Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Providence for 15 years before retiring in 1998.
Jeanne was a communicant of St. Brendan Church and she was a member of the church's Prayer Shall Society. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her loving grandchildren. A sports enthusiast, she was a devoted New England Patriots fan.
Besides her husband of 53 years, she is survived by a daughter, Donna J. Atwell of Attleboro, MA; a son, Bruce W. Atwell (Ret.Sgt. E.P.P.D) of East Providence; three sisters, Elaine Precopio of Rumford, Alice Surozenski of Yarmouth, MA and Carol Parker of Riverside and three grandchildren, Katherine Therriault, William Therriault and Ava K. Atwell.
Her funeral will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 5-8 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
1 entry
July 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Quaratella
