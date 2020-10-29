DiIorio, Jeanne L.
72, of Maureen Circle in Mapleville, died October 25th. Wife of the late Garry J. DiIorio.
She leaves her daughters, Kristen DiChiaro and husband Robert Gelinas of Burrillville and Karen Van Gorden and her husband Brian of Smithfield, grandchildren Joshua, Brandon, Jacob, Benjamin, Cody, Logan, Jack and Brady. Sister of the late John A. "Jack" Lincourt.
Private funeral and burial in Highland Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
of RI, 1150 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910.For messages of condolence visit www.andersonwinfield.net