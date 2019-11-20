|
KELLY, JEANNE M.
passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a long courageous battle with NASH.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John J. Kelly, Sr. and Helen (Lane) Kelly.
Jeanne attended Holy Name of Jesus School and was a graduate of Hope High School. Jeanne continued onto Salve Regina College (now University) where she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education. A strong believer in Catholic Education she commenced her teaching career at St. James School in West Warwick. After its closure she continued onto Notre Dame and St. Rose of Lima Schools where she completed her 42nd year of teaching.
She is survived by her siblings, Helen A. Burgess of Providence, John J. "Jack" Kelly, Jr. of Little Compton, Michael Kelly (Kathy) of Cumberland and Kathleen and Bruce Hanson of Hope, with whom she most recently lived; several nieces and nephews including Jonathan R. Hanson (Lauren) of Cranston and Katherine A. Hanson of Franklin, MA and the love of her life, great niece, Amelia Grace Hanson. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister, Suzanne Kelly.
The family would like to thank the following for Jeanne's exceptional care throughout her illness; the entire staff of Blake 7 MICU team at MGH for their endless care and true love in helping Jeanne move toward her transplant expectations, Grey/Bigelow 14 MGH, RI Hospital 6A and 10A, entire staff of Interventional Radiology Department at Miriam Hospital, Lifespan Infusion Cancer Center in East Greenwich; her personal physician's and their staffs, Dr. Raymond Chug, MGH, Dr. Iris Tong, Dr. Miriam Fayek, Dr. Christy Dibble, Dr. Basma Merhi, Dr. Jie Tang, Dr. Matthew Lynch, Dr. Kevin Mitchell, Dr. James Butera, Jennifer Nappi, RN and Nancy Botelho, NP.
To those whom we may not have specifically listed, we extend our gratitude for your assistance in any way. Finally to her wonderful neighbors and friends who stood by her endlessly – she loved you all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St., Coventry. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Friday 3:00-6:00 p.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. In lieu of flowers contributions to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 or the Little Compton Wellness Center, 115 East Main Road, Little Compton, RI 02837 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019