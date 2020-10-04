Plante, Jeanne Marie
80, of Johnston, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2020. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Victor and Dolores (Godbout) Plante. She worked as the chief payroll clerk for the former Mine Safety Appliances Company. Jeanne is survived by her nieces Kristin Mattias and Megan Gagne, and her nephews Donald, Ryan, and Adam Plante, and many cousins. Jeanne was the sister of the late Donald Plante. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, at 901 Atwells Ave., Providence RI, 02909. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston MA, 02115, Attention: Child Life Services. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com
.