Jeanne Marie Plante
Plante, Jeanne Marie
80, of Johnston, passed away suddenly on October 1, 2020. Jeanne was the daughter of the late Victor and Dolores (Godbout) Plante. She worked as the chief payroll clerk for the former Mine Safety Appliances Company. Jeanne is survived by her nieces Kristin Mattias and Megan Gagne, and her nephews Donald, Ryan, and Adam Plante, and many cousins. Jeanne was the sister of the late Donald Plante. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, at 901 Atwells Ave., Providence RI, 02909. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston MA, 02115, Attention: Child Life Services. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
October 3, 2020
I feel fortunate to have met Jeanne, it's those moments in life that you hold onto, a moment was all I needed to know what a wonder beautiful women Jeanne was, she made a mark in life, something I hope to do. she inspired, concord, and was loved by many! my heart goes out to her family and friends.
Joanne
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our Deepe4st Sympathy
God hads you close to His Heart
May all your candles burn brightly in Heaven
Sadly missed
Love All at ALLEGRIA COURT
ALLEGRIA COURT
Friend
October 3, 2020
Theresa Gelsomino
May God hold you close to His Heart
The memories of you will live on in the Hearts of all
Sadly missed
Your Friend Theresa



The
Theresa Gelsomino
Friend
