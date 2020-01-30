Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Rushlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Rushlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Rushlow Obituary
Rushlow, Jeanne
Jeanne "Joan" Fournier Rushlow, 91, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on January 28, 2020. Joan is the cherished wife of Clifford N. Rushlow.
Joan will be greatly missed, but her memory will be continuously celebrated by her family and friends. She leaves behind her children, Denise R. Oliveira, Elaine R. Finan (Jeffrey Finan), John N. Rushlow (Deanna Behan Rushlow), nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Joan's funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, at St. Pius X Church, Westerly, RI, at 11:00 A.M., followed by a receiving line at the church. The burial service is private.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -