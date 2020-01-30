|
Rushlow, Jeanne
Jeanne "Joan" Fournier Rushlow, 91, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on January 28, 2020. Joan is the cherished wife of Clifford N. Rushlow.
Joan will be greatly missed, but her memory will be continuously celebrated by her family and friends. She leaves behind her children, Denise R. Oliveira, Elaine R. Finan (Jeffrey Finan), John N. Rushlow (Deanna Behan Rushlow), nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Joan's funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, at St. Pius X Church, Westerly, RI, at 11:00 A.M., followed by a receiving line at the church. The burial service is private.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020