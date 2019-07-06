|
STOWE, R.N., B.S., M.B.A, JEANNE (BLANK)
68, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on July 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of S. Christopher Stowe, Jr, Esq. They had been married for 46 years.
Born in Queens, NY, Jeanne was the daughter of Kathleen (MacElroy) Blank and the late Charles A. Blank.
She was a graduate of Boston College School of Nursing and received her MBA in Public Health Administration from Bryant University. She was a licensed Nursing Home Administrator and recently retired as Director of Rehab Case Management at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was a faithful and active communicant of St. Rita Church, in Warwick.
She is survived by her children: Brian C. Stowe and wife Sarah, North Kingstown; Reverend Gregory P. Stowe, Pastor of St. Joseph Church, West Warwick; and Elizabeth S. Fennell and husband Mark, West Roxbury, MA; 3 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours on Sunday, 4 – 8 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Funeral Monday at 8:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Rita Church, 722 Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Jeanne's memory to: Mother Teresa Fund, St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick, RI 02893.
For directions and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019