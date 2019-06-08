|
HARTLEY, JEANNETTE A. (BROWNING)
80, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Wife of the late Robert F. Hartley, mother of Charles and Thomas Hartley, grandmother of Sarah and Matthew Hartley and great-grandmother of Austin, Franklin and Tess Renny.
Visitation on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the Christian Hill Community Church, 56 Tiogue Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893 with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 pm. Full obituary iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019