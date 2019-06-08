Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christian Hill Community Church
56 Tiogue Ave
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Christian Hill Community Church
56 Tiogue Ave
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette A. (Browning) Hartley


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannette A. (Browning) Hartley Obituary
HARTLEY, JEANNETTE A. (BROWNING)
80, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Wife of the late Robert F. Hartley, mother of Charles and Thomas Hartley, grandmother of Sarah and Matthew Hartley and great-grandmother of Austin, Franklin and Tess Renny.
Visitation on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm in the Christian Hill Community Church, 56 Tiogue Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893 with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 pm. Full obituary iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now