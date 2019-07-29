|
|
Beauchemin, Jeannette
Jeannette Y. (Vary) Beauchemin, 92 quietly passed on July 16, 2019 surrounded by her children and loved ones at St. Elizabeth's Home in East Greenwich, RI. She was the wife of the late Raymond L. A. Beauchemin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Gedeas Vary and Marie Rose (Cote) Vary Leclair.
A loving wife, caring mother, and a compassionate, faithful Christian, Jeannette will be terribly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her eight children; Raymond Beauchemin of Narragansett, Charles Beauchemin and his wife Judy of North Smithfield, George Beauchemin and his wife Louise of Woonsocket, Louis Beauchemin of North Smithfield, John Beauchemin and his wife Felice of Hermitage, PA, Rachel Cournoyer and her husband Paul of North Smithfield, Muriel Potts and her husband Brad of Hopkinton, and David Beauchemin and his wife Denna of Cumming, GA; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a brother, Wilfred Leclair of Charlotte, NC, and a sister Pauline Godin of Burrillville; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Vary.
A private mass was held for family at St. John the Evangelist Church in North Smithfield. The family is requesting donations be made to "The Cove" at the St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 29, 2019