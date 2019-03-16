The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Crevier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette E. (Champoux) Crevier

Obituary

Jeannette E. (Champoux) Crevier Obituary
CREVIER, JEANNETTE E. (CHAMPOUX)
97, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Brookdale Center NE in Coventry, RI. Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Lizon, in 2004, they were married for 57 years at the time of his death. She was born in Woonsocket to the late Anselm and Emma (Toupin) Champoux. Jeannette was a lifelong West Warwick resident.
She was the mother of four: the late Elaine Ebinger and her late husband Sam, Paul Crevier and his wife Carol of Warwick, RI, Roland Crevier and his wife Cathy of Warwick, RI and Denise Miller and her husband Kevin of East Greenwich, RI. Grandmother of eight: Kevin, Todd, Sare, Claudia, Monica, Renee, Tara and Maegen; great-grandmother of eight: Beau, Jaxon, Kennadi, Annabelle, Mary Jane, Maddox, Jameson and Mackenzie. She was affectionately known as Memere to all. She was the last surviving child of ten.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Tuesday March 19 at 9:00 a.m. followed with a Funeral Mass at Christ The King Church, West Warwick at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours will be Monday, March 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 or online at www.secure.specialolympics.org. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
