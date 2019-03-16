CREVIER, JEANNETTE E. (CHAMPOUX)

97, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Brookdale Center NE in Coventry, RI. Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Lizon, in 2004, they were married for 57 years at the time of his death. She was born in Woonsocket to the late Anselm and Emma (Toupin) Champoux. Jeannette was a lifelong West Warwick resident.

She was the mother of four: the late Elaine Ebinger and her late husband Sam, Paul Crevier and his wife Carol of Warwick, RI, Roland Crevier and his wife Cathy of Warwick, RI and Denise Miller and her husband Kevin of East Greenwich, RI. Grandmother of eight: Kevin, Todd, Sare, Claudia, Monica, Renee, Tara and Maegen; great-grandmother of eight: Beau, Jaxon, Kennadi, Annabelle, Mary Jane, Maddox, Jameson and Mackenzie. She was affectionately known as Memere to all. She was the last surviving child of ten.

Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Tuesday March 19 at 9:00 a.m. followed with a Funeral Mass at Christ The King Church, West Warwick at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours will be Monday, March 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 or online at www.secure.specialolympics.org. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.