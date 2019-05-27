TRUMAN, JEANNETTE ELSIE

May 24, 1922 - May 20, 2019

Jeannette (Magnan) Truman, 97, joined her beloved husband, George, in heaven on May 20th, from the West View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Warwick. Born on May 24, 1921, in Hillsgrove, RI, a daughter of the late Louise (Vincent) and Emile Magnan, she raised her family in Warwick, lived over 50 years in Woodstock, CT, and later moved to Victoria Court Assisted Living in Cranston. Jeannette was a waitress at the Alpine Country Club and the former Great House in RI, the former Stables Restaurant in Putnam, CT; she was a licensed real estate agent for R. Sparrow Hicks in Woodstock; and she held both paid and unpaid posts at Scranton's Shop in Woodstock. She was proud of her work and also of her hobbies - - basket maker, chair caner, quilter, sewer of curtains and aprons and baker of pecan pies for friends and family- - and her membership in two CT groups, the Interfaith Stitchers in Danielson and the Woodstock Garden Club.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, George; her sisters Estelle Porth, Alice Connors and Irene Bart, all of Warwick; and her niece Dorotha (Porth) Casner, formerly of Kensington, CT. She is survived by her sisters Louise Noret and Helen Polselli (Anthony) of Warwick; daughters Carol A. Willson (Victor) of College Station, TX, Patricia A. Truman of Boise, ID, and son George H. Truman Jr. (Antoinette) of North Port, FL and Cranston; and 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Mark Church 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, at a time determined by the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning 8:30 -10:30 A.M. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Interfaith Stitchers 210 Main Street, Danielson CT 06239, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511 or the Quiet Corner Garden Club, P.O.Box 1004, Woodstock, CT 06281. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2019