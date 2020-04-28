|
|
STRZESAK, Jeannette M. (Garon)
93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Strzesak for almost 58 years. Born in Taunton, she was a daughter of the late John and Yvonne (Senville) Garon.
Jeannette was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Seekonk, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the OLMC Women's Guild. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed reading, gardening, caring for her beloved Chihuahua, "Tina" and spending time with her loving family. Jeannette will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past 93 years.
Jeannette leaves two children, Susan J. Bessette and her husband, Robert, and Michael E. Strzesak and his wife, Kimberly, all of Seekonk; three grandchildren, Kristen Strzesak of Fayetteville, NC, Brooke Gibbs of Lexington, NC and Derek Froment of Seekonk; five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob Spell, Kaleena Godbey, Alex and Noah Gibbs and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John Garon and Loretta McGowan.
Due to the current state and health department restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private. A public celebration of Jeannette's life will be held on a later date once restrictions are lifted. Memorial gifts to either Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771 or the Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Avenue, Seekonk, MA 02771 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020