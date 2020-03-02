|
Sweeney, Jeannette T. Bellew
89, of Warwick, died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Sweeney and daughter of the late Alphonse and Pearl (Desautel) LaFrance.
Jeannette worked as a Supervisor for the Rhode Island Training School until her retirement.
She is survived by her beloved children, Judith E. Jolie (Gene) of Warwick, James P. Bellew (Sabine) of New Orleans, LA, and Colleen A. Bellew (Jennifer Mitchell) of Allenstown, NH, her daughter-in-law, Laurie A. Strand of Warwick, her brother, Robert LaFrance (Barbara) of Hollis, NH, two grandchildren, Erika K. Middleton and Alex Bellew, and three great-grandchildren, Andre, Devon, and Estelle.
She was the mother of the late Everett Bellew and a sister of the late Annette Palumbo and Yvette Lamb.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment will take place at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020