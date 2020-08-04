TWENTY-SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY 1993 - 2020 JEFFREY DELRICCI, SR. It has been 27 long years since that fateful August night that God took you away from us. The impact your death has had on all of us is unimaginable. They say time heals pain but the void will always remain. We pray that you are watching over us and are proud of the people we have become. There are many days we yearn to see your face, hear your voice and have one more hug. Our hearts beat with pain and love down here all the way up to you in Heaven. Until that day we meet again, we hold those cherished memories so dear to us. WE'LL LOVE YOU ALWAYS, ROSE, ERIC, JEFF JR, BROTHER JOHN, SISTERS AND FAMILY





