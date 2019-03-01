Home

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Beth-El
70 Orchard Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
his late residence in Westerly
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
his late residence in Westerly
FEIBELMAN, JEFFREY A.
70, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of H. Jack Feibelman and the late Hannah Feibelman. A brilliant innovator of jewelry and accessory packaging, Jeff and his father created and built A&H Manufacturing in Johnston Rhode Island over 50 years. Jeff always identified himself as "just a beach bum" and spent his last days at his home on the beach in Westerly.
In addition to his wife Jaine, Jeff is survived by his father, H. Jack Feibelman; two wonderful children Andrew (Elaine) and Marcy; their mother Caryl Feibelman; his beautiful granddaughter Harlyn Ray Feibelman; his sister Barbara (Kenneth Orenstein); nephew Matthew Orenstein; niece Clare Feiner (Jake); and many loving cousins, in laws, friends, and business associates.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 PM at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave, Providence with burial in Sinai Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Miriam Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901. Shiva will be held at his late residence in Westerly, Monday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
