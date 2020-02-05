Home

Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Danielson, CT
View Map
Jeffrey Alan Ward


1977 - 2020
Ward, Jeffrey Alan
DANIELSON – Jeffrey Alan Ward, 43, of Danielson passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Annie Phonesavanh. Jeff was born in Providence, RI on January 28, 1977, son of Manuel and Donna Haddock of Pawtucket, RI. Jeff graduated from Tolman High School in 1995 and was a graduate of New England Tech. He worked as a master electrician for Relco Reilly Electrical Contractors. He was a board member and teacher at the Rhode Island Construction Training Academy. He was the umpire in chief and coached with the Killingly Little League, the KBMF and the KPR Basketball League. Jeff had a tremendous impact in the Killingly community, from volunteering his time coaching and the love, loudness and laughter he always carried with him. He was a member of the Foresters of America, an avid fisherman and sports fan.
Besides his wife and his parents Jeff is survived by three children, Jeffrey Alan Ward Jr, Castor Paulix Ward, and Drew Alexander Ward, all of Danielson; his sister Stephanie Kazarian of Warwick, RI; his brother Manuel Haddock Jr. of Brooklyn; maternal grandmother Rita Ward of Cranston, RI; granddaughter Ellie Elizabeth Ward; nephews, Anthony and Ethan Peabody, Paul DeAngelis, Ethan and Benjamin Kazarian and Manuel Haddock III.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. James Church, Danielson. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 P.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the Killingly Little League
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
