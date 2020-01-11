|
|
|
WILSON, JEFFREY D. CFSP
65, President of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Miriam Hospital Providence surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA he was the loving son of Evelyn R. (George) Wilson of Vandergrift, PA and the late Thomas J. Wilson Jr., Jeff was in funeral service for 48 years and for the past 23 years was employed as a funeral director at the Nardolillo Funeral Home. He was a member of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association, where he served on the Policy Board. Jeff was a CFSP (Certified Funeral Service Practioner) and a Mason with the Kiskiminetas Lodge No 617 in Vandergrift, PA.
Besides his mother, he was the dear brother of Randy Wilson and his wife Kathy; and dear uncle of James and Briana Wilson all of Fredericksburg, VA.
Visiting hours in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at River View Cemetery, Apollo PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Lifespan Cancer Institute Development Office, Attention: Ryan Whalen, 139 Point St., Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020