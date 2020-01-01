Home

Romano Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
Jeffrey J. Hamilton Obituary
HAMILTON, JEFFREY J.
66, of Woodmont Street, Providence passed away December 27, 2019. He was the beloved partner of Elisea Galang.
Born in Bangor, Maine he was the son of James and Nancy (Hackett) Hamilton.
Jeff was a Real Estate Agent for 35 years working for Albert Realty, ReMax and late Keller Williams. He also owned and operated Private Lending Services.
Besides his partner and his parents, he leaves his 'adopted grandchildren, Kevin, Cayden and Cereena and his brother David Hamilton. He was also the brother of the late Beth Hamilton.
His visitation will be held Friday in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM followed by a service with public reflection in the funeral home at 6:30 PM. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
