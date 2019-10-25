|
THOMAS, JEFFREY M.
63, of North Kingstown passed away peacefully 10-23-2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Linda Thomas.
Jeff was born October 2, 1956 in Woonsocket, RI to the late Joseph "Red" and Ann (Mulvey) Thomas. A 1974 graduate of North Kingstown High School, Jeff served as Class President, a role he thoroughly enjoyed in the years since graduation. Jeff received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bryant College in 1978. Following college Jeff began his 15-year career with Grossman's, the company his father retired from and also where he would later meet his wife Linda. Upon leaving his role as Grossman's Assistant Controller, Jeff enjoyed working for CVS and PeopleSoft before serving as Regional Vice President and ultimately Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations for Connolly, Inc. from which he retired in 2013 after 14 years.
In his retirement, Jeff enjoyed spending time with Linda at their home away from home in St. Thomas as well as on their many vacations. Most of all, Jeff enjoyed his time spent with Linda and their 4 children and 11 grandchildren at their beautiful home in Wickford. Jeff was a selfless man who opened his home to his countless friends and family and was the creator of many of the holiday traditions rooted deeply in his family and close friends. Jeff shared an unwavering bond with his sisters and made a family vacation with them a priority every year. Jeff was always available for support, guidance, just to listen or to deliver a much needed "Jeff Special". His family and friends will cherish the time spent with Jeff who was always the embodiment of fun, fairness and kindness and will fondly remember his smile and infectious personality which would light up any room.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his loving children, Katie E. Thomas of Warwick, Megan L. Miller (Tim) of Canandaigua, NY, Amanda L. Thomas (Brian) of North Kingstown, and Allison J. Thompson (Greg) of Warwick, his cherished grandchildren, Maddison, Kennedy, Mason, Mackenzie, Carter, Chase, Christopher, Kelsey, Kacie, Avery and Bryce, and his sisters, JoAnn Hutchins (Hutch), Barbara Heidt (John), and Mary Ellen Thomas. Jeff also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019