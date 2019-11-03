|
VOTA, JEFFREY P.
61 of Johnston, passed away October 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 30 years of Holly M. (Delpape) Vota. Born in Providence, a son of the late Anthony J. and Eleanor (Rotondo) Vota. Jeff was a fantastic chef. He was co- owner of Vesuvio Restaurant for the last 15 years with his brother Steven. In his early years he worked as an executive chef in Chicago and San Francisco at Dorio's Tuscon, Trumpets, Enzios, the Playboy Hotel and Dante's Sea Catch. He was a graduate of Johnson & Wales University with an associate's degree in Culinary Arts. Jeffrey was an avid Steelers fan, and liked fishing, he loved his profession, his family and his little dog Coco. Besides his wife he is survived by his beloved sons: Dillon J. Vota and Joseph A. Vota. Brother of Steven Vota and his wife Lori, Ellen Gallonio and her husband Jeffrey and Maryanne Paola and her husband Joseph and many nieces and nephews. His funeral is Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. VISITATION TUESDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. for 10:15 a.m. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019