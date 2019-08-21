|
Willey, Jenna
We lost our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend Jenna Brienne Cattell Willey, 33, of North Kingstown and Newport RI on August 15th. Jenna's heart was always planning her next adventure and her toes were never more than a few months from being in the sand again. Her 33 years were not enough. But she lived each and every moment to its fullest.
Jenna is survived by her parents: Celia and Clayton Donovan, Craig Willey and Bess Walker; her siblings: Seth and Jessica Willey, Mariah Willey, Rachel and Diane Donovan, Claire and Ryan Rand, and Sean Donovan; and her beloved nieces and nephews: Eli, Liam, and Colton Willey, Harlow Donovan, Caleb Rand, Adrianna A'mari Gonzalez, Lilia Grace Elnemer; and many friends that she loved like family.
A service followed by a gathering with refreshments will be held at Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Ave, E. Greenwich, Friday, August 23rd 11:00am. Children and children at heart are encouraged to wear pink. Jenna was passionate about helping people cope with the effects of domestic violence and addiction—issues that touched her life as well. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Women's Resource Center, 114 Touro St, Newport, RI 02840. Full tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019