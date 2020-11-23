1/1
Jennie A. (DelVecchio) Lombardi
LOMBARDI, JENNIE A. (DelVECCHIO)
100, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Lombardi. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Simone and Carmela (DelVecchio) DelVecchio. Jennie was a crossing guard for the City of Providence for many years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Robert Lombardi, Steven Lombardi and Paul Lombardi; cherished grandmother of six and cherished great-grandmother of two.
She was the dear sister of the late Etta Miani, Ann Martinelli, Pat DelVecchio and Carl DelVecchio.
Visiting hours are WEDNESDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
Her funeral mass and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
wer wer
Friend
