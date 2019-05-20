|
|
Bouffard, Jennie (Sousa)
,79, of Warren died Saturday May 18, 2019 at home.
She was the wife of Maurice R. Bouffard, they were married for over 56 years.
Jennie was born in Bristol a daughter of the late Anthony Borges Sousa and Eugenia (Jenny) Garcia (Goulart) Sousa.
She was a Jewelry worker for the former Trifari Jewelry Company for many years.
Mrs. Bouffard was a Warren resident for over 56 years, coming from Bristol. She was a parishioner of the former St. Jean the Baptiste Church, now St. Mary of the Bay Church.
Jennie had enjoyed crocheting, and she crocheted over 100 blankets for the children at Bradley Hospital.
An avid Bingo player, she also enjoyed travelling, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband she is survived by her daughters Michelle Nadeau of Westport and Denise Bouffard of Kernersville NC.
She was the sister of Manuel Sousa of Warwick, William Sousa of Florida, Francis Sousa of Bridgewater, MA., John Sousa of Warren,David Sousa of Bristol, Josephine Sanchas of Warren, Kathleen Simmons of Warren, Florence Croteau of Bristol.
Jennie was the grandmother of Andrew and Alison Nadeau, Nathan and Mehyah Bouffard, and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bouffard was the mother of the late David Bouffard, and the sister of the late Anthony Sousa, Ann Borges and Barbara Sousa.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:00am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street, Warren. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Greenlawn Avenue, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7pm.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to Bradley Hospital, 1011 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Riverside, RI, 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2019