Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
Jennie I. (Toselli) Radoccia

Jennie I. (Toselli) Radoccia Obituary
RADOCCIA, JENNIE I. (Toselli)
93, formerly of Johnston, passed away peacefully, October 23, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Radoccia for 58 years. Born in Providence a daughter of the late Richard and Anna (DeLellis) Toselli. She is survived by her beloved children, Linda Radoccia of New Jersey, Richard Radoccia and his wife Nicole of New York, Judy Radoccia of Florida and Robert J. Radoccia and his wife Melisa of Cranston. Loving grandmother of Matthew J. and Alexander Pulichino , Lucas J. and Caleb M. Radoccia. Sister of Dr. Alfred Toselli and the late Tina McNeil Her funeral is Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION FRIDAY 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care R.I. 1085 North Main St. Providence, R.I. 02904 or Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
