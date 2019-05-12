Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennie L. (Caianiello) Centracchio


1929 - 2019
Jennie L. (Caianiello) Centracchio Obituary
CENTRACCHIO, JENNIE L. (CAIANIELLO)
89, formerly of Cleveland St., West Warwick, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Kent Regency in Warwick. She was the wife of the late John A. Centracchio.
Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose (Ruzzo) Caianiello.
Jennie worked for the State of Rhode Island Department of Employment Security, managing many of their offices and retiring after 35 years. She then became a Travel Agent for Anywhere Travel and The Cruise Brothers for 15 more years. She loved traveling with her husband on numerous trips and cruises both here and abroad. She loved going to the beach and spending time in Florida. Jennie also volunteered at her church and as a Hospice worker.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Marjorie Centracchio and Linda Lombardi, and her grandson Nicholas Lombardi, all of Coventry, and two sisters, Patricia Audette of Warwick and Norma Swenson of Olympia, Washington. She was the sister of the late Rita Pollitt, Phyllis Peltier, and Paul Caianiello, Sr.
Visitation will be held Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019
