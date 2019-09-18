|
|
MARTINO, JENNIE
89, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Assunta Martino.
She had worked as a Bookkeeper for Keys Associates for many years. She was a devoted member of St. Ann Church, and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her nieces, Elaine Malachowski, Susan Martin, a nephew Raymond Rufo, survive her. Her best friend for over 60 years Anita Romanelli also survives her. She was the sister of the late Anthony Martino, Irene Rufo, Anna Martino, and Mary Martin. She was the aunt of the late Carol Rufo, and Alan Rufo.
Her funeral will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. 10 A.M. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St. Providence, RI 02904
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019