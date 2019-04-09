The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:15 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke Church
Washington Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Morrissette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie R. Morrissette

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennie R. Morrissette Obituary
MORRISSETTE, JENNIE, R.
96, of Wampanoag Trail, Barrington, died peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Morrissette.
Born in Johnston, a daughter of the late Malvin and Ella G. (McCrea) Bates, she lived in Barrington 69 years.
Mrs. Morrissette was a sales associate for the Ross Simons Store in Barrington for 31 years before retiring in 2001.
Jennie was a communicant of St. Luke Church, a member of the Women's Altar Guild, and worked tirelessly on their Christmas Fairs. She also was a member of the Barrington Garden Club. Jennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her many grandchildren and introducing them to her favorite vacation spot, the beaches of Cape Cod.
She is survived by a son, Michael E. Morrissette and wife Nancy (Olean) of Barrington; two daughters, Lorraine E. Jenkins and late husband Lowell of Monmouth, ME and Charlene D. Smith and husband Steven of East Kingston, NH; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Barry Morrissette and sister of the late Bertha Clemence, Alice Kaye, Grace Brown and Malvin Bates.
Her funeral will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours are Thursday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Luke's School in Barrington. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now