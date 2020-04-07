|
EVANGELISTA, JENNIE THERESA (VALLETTA)
77, of Warwick, died April 5, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Evangelista.
Jennie was employed as a Secretary for the Warwick Police Department until her retirement.
In addition to her beloved husband, Jennie is survived by her loving children: Jeanne A. Charpentier (Brian) of Coventry and Joseph J. Evangelista (Dawn) of North Smithfield; her siblings: Vincent Valletta (Martha) and Diane Royal, all of Warwick; and two cherished grandchildren: Britney and Kyle. She was the sister of the late John Valletta.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Funeral Service is respectfully private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020