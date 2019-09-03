|
|
WYLIE, JENNIE V., (PALAZZO)
95, passed away peacefully with her son by her side, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Anchor Bay at Greenwich.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. "Skip" Wylie for fifty-three years. She was born in the Natick section of West Warwick. Jennie was the daughter of the late Guglielmo and Carmella (Lautieri) Palazzo. She was a lifelong resident of West Warwick.
After graduating from John F. Deering High School, she earned her Rhode Island Red Cross nursing assistant certificate and volunteered her time as a nurse's aide at the local hospital. Later, she worked for thirty years as a medical secretary for Dr. Thomas George. She then became a licensed real estate agent and worked for Albert Realty.
Jennie was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and will be remembered for her strong devotion to God and family. She was active in the PTA, a Cub Scout Den Mother for Troop 2 Natick and a member of the East Greenwich Knitting Club. She loved all sports but mostly football. What she most cherished was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Robert E. Wylie, Jr. (ay) and Kenneth J. Wylie (Martha); a granddaughter, Jennifer Thompson (Andy); two great grandchildren, Wylie and Georgiana Thompson; two sisters, Josephine Petrarca and Esther Vescera and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was the sister of the late Biagio and George Palazzo, Anna Appolonio and Rosemary Pelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. As per Jennie's request, visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 in her memory would be appreciated. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at Anchor Bay at Greenwich for their immeasurable kindness, love and support during her time there. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019