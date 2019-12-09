|
RIVERA, JENNIFER ANN
46, of North Providence passed to eternal life on December 6th, in the loving arms of her family, after a courageous battle with Stage IV Metatstatic Breast Cancer.
The beloved daughter of Roberto and Ann Rivera of North Scituate, she also leaves her cherished sister, Lesley Green and brother-in-law, Jay Green. Jenn was a treasured Auntie to her two young nephews. All of North Scituate.
Born in New York, Jenn moved to RI as a child. Jenn was a 1991 graduate of Scituate High School. She went on to attend CCRI, work at RI Hospital and the Greenville Library before joining the staff at Providence College in 1998.
While part of the PC family, Jenn went on to earn both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Jenn's work as Associate Director for Academic Services touched many lives.
Jenn was an active member of the Gloria Gemma Foundation. She was Ms. May 2019 and a Torchbearer for the foundation.
As an honor to Jenn, the family kindly requests that guests wear pink or PC wear to the services.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 9:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, N.Scituate. Visitation Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the Gloria Gemma Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019