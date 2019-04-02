|
McCULLOUGH, JENNY (Coppolelli)
93, formerly of Hobson Ave., East Providence, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Friday, March 29, 2019, at home in Hampton, NH. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. McCullough, MNC, USN, ret.
Born June 19, 1925, in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Maria (Morretta) Coppolelli.
She leaves her daughter and son-in-law with whom she made her home, Kathleen and Charles McCann of Hampton, NH; her granddaughters, Meagan David and her husband Michael, Allyson Gerrish and her husband Mark, and Kaitlyn McCann; and her great grandchildren, Addison and Sam David.
She was the mother of the late Joseph F. McCullough Jr. and the sister of the late Anna Coppolelli, Dr. Bernard Coppolelli, her twin Rose Pitassi and Mary Marzilli.
Her funeral will begin Friday, Apr. 5, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Waterman Ave., East Providence. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, 4pm until 7pm.
Please omit flowers. Memorial gifts are greatly appreciated to Our Lady of Loreto Memorial Fund, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019