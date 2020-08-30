1/1
Jeremiah E. "Jerry" Downes
1925 - 2020
Downes, Jeremiah "Jerry" E.
95, most recently of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy L.C. (Walters) Downes for sixty-six years. Born in Pawtucket on June 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Eleanor (Gill) Downes.
A 1943 graduate of the former Pawtucket East High School, Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy until 1946, followed by service in the Naval Reserve. As a young boy growing up in the Darlington district, Jerry was a paperboy, played in the VFW Junior Drum and Bugle Corps and was a pin boy at the local bowling alley. In his adult years, he worked at the former Remington Rand and then spent many years managing bowling centers in Pawtucket, Warwick, East Providence and Woonsocket. Jerry and his late wife lived in Seekonk for many years where they settled to raise their family. He was a devoted member of Newman Congregational Church in Rumford for sixty-four years and enjoyed being a tenor in the choir as well as serving in other ministries. Jerry was a lifelong Red Sox fan who grew to love the Patriots in his later years. His perfect morning was reading the newspaper cover to cover and completing the Jumble while enjoying his favorite coffee.
He is survived by a son, Stephen J. Downes and his wife, Ladda; four daughters, Deborah Cahill and her husband, Michael, Mary Xavier and her husband, Gerald, Cynthia Senor and her husband, David and June Tebbe and her husband, Robert; five grandsons; eleven granddaughters; ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Thomas C. Downes and brother of the late Agnes Rhodes and Thomas Downes. His family would like to thank the staff at Linn Health Care Center and Hope Hospice for their excellent care.
Interment with Military Honors in Seekonk Cemetery will be held at a later date in September. If you would like to be updated with scheduled service information, please subscribe to our obituary notifications. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Aldersbridge Communities, 40 Irving Ave., East Providence, RI 02914 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Uncle Jerry though our paths have not passed in recent years I hold a special place in my heart for you growing up you and auntie gave me some of my best summers. Rest In Peace God bless
Joann Lepine
Family
August 29, 2020
RIP, gentle sir. You will be missed.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Friend
August 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Uncle Jerry. Always a smile on his face . My heartfelt sympathies go out to his children and grandchildren. May he rest in peace
Kyle rhodes
Family
August 29, 2020
To the Downes Family,
We were saddened by the news of your Dad's passing. The end of an era. Growing up across the street from your family was a blessing as your parents put up with with our rowdy behavior. They were so kind and thoughtful even years after my parents passed. We grieve along side you. Lovingly, Terri George Venditto
Terri Venditto
Neighbor
August 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss .. I've heard he was a great man, grandfather and dad .. thought are with you in this time of sorrow ... God Bless .
Susan Colbert
Friend
August 29, 2020
Mary, Gerry and family, Our deepest sympathy and love to you and your family. He was such a kind and sweet man, may you hold him forever in your hearts. Peace to all of you.....God bless! Love, Jill, Jim and family❤
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Audette
Friend
August 28, 2020
To the entire Downes family, So very sorry for your loss he was a very fine man! Both of your parents were and now they are eternally together for ever! Having just gone through this loss of my Mom I truly know how difficult it is! You have each other to lean on now. RIP Jerry.
Beverly (Goodnow) Tucker
Friend
August 28, 2020
I was sorry to hear Jerry passed.He was such a loving and kind person. I have known him for many years and he never had a bad thing to say about people.
My deepest sympathy to his family.
Pat Smith



Pat Smith
Friend
August 27, 2020
Mary and Family
So sorry for your loss.
My prayers and thoughts are with you at this most sorrowful time.
Elaine Palagi
Friend
