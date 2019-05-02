|
YEAW, JEREMIAH LUKE
82 of William Henry Rd. Scituate passed on Monday, April 30, 2019 at the Cedars in Cranston surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Hainsworth) Yeaw and son of the late Leona M. (Masciarelli) Yeaw and Jeremiah Stone Yeaw.
Mr. Yeaw was self employed as a landscaper and also prided himself as the caretaker of Rockland Oaks and the Sexton of Trinity Episcopal Church for nearly 25 years. He was one of the founding fathers' of the Little Rhody Poultry Association, a Master Breeder, and a respected Judge for American Poultry Association and the American Bantam Association.
He is survived by his 3 children, Diane Yeaw and her spouse Pat Richard, Theresa "Terry" Yeaw and Jeremiah L. Yeaw, Jr., and his spouse Lori all of Scituate, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte E. Tourtellot and his brothers Thomas R. Yeaw, Stephen K. Yeaw and was pre deceased by his brother David A. Yeaw.
Funeral will be Saturday at 9:30am from the Winfield and Sons Funeral Home, 571 W. Greenville Rd., Scituate followed by a Service at 11:00am in Trinity Episcopal Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Calling hours Friday 4-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church's Capital Campaign Fund, 251 Danielson Pike, Scituate, RI 02857.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2019