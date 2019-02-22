|
|
WALL, JEREMY R.
age 42, of Hope Furnace Road, Hope, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of Ashley D. (Leja) Wall.
Born in Providence, the free spirited and adventurous son of Jean A. Costello and Frederick A. Costello of Warwick, he lived in Glocester before moving to Hope three years ago.
A 1994 graduate of Pilgrim High School in Warwick, Jeremy earned a bachelor's degree in adventure education at Prescott College in Prescott, AZ in 1999.
Jeremy was a proud fourth generation firefighter, and served with his brothers and sisters of the Cranston Fire Department for the last 13 years, most recently at Station 5. He was a member of IAFF Local # 1363.
Jeremy's love of and passion for the outdoors was a theme throughout his life. Whether he was rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, or white water rafting, it was part of his soul. A great outdoorsman, he was employed at Maine Kayak in New Harbor, ME, and was formerly, but forever, a white water guide for North Country Rivers.
Family was his priority, and he cherished his time with his wife, kids, and everyone who touched his life.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Cassidy M. Wall, and two sons, Sebastian C. Wall and Wyatt E. Wall, all at home; his sister, Jessica R. Wall of Weymouth, MA; his niece, Morgan M. Wall-Moore of Weymouth; his second mother, Joan Wall Boutier of Warwick; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Suzanne Leja of Chepachet; and his sister-in-law, Courtney Leja of Pascoag. His memory also lives on through his many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins, and the members of the Cranston Fire Department.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Avenue, Cranston. (Friends are asked to gather directly at the church.) Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, 3655 W. Anthem Way, Suite A109-374, Anthem, AZ 85086. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019