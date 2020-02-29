|
HOPKINS , JERINE A. (GRANT)
, 75 of Coventry, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home in Coventry, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Calvin E. Hopkins of Coventry. She was born in Boston, MA to the late John and Florence Alberta (Langman) Grant.
Jerine was a certified nursing assistant for several years and always enjoyed caring for others including animals. From a young age, Jerine was a nature and animal lover who rescued several cats, as well as a horse, enjoyed fishing, camping and was fascinated by alligators. Even though family was paramount in her life, being a Jehovah Witness was a huge part of her life.
In the 75 years, Jerine became a wonderful woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Her love lives on in her husband, Calvin; her children: Deborah Anne Hopkins of North Kingstown, Charlotte Bernice Lamoureux and her husband Raymond of Coventry, Edwin Calvin Hopkins of Coventry, William Anthony Mills of West Warwick and the late Robin Marie Craig; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister Dianne Warhurst of Coventry and late brother George Grant; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Monday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. followed with a burial in Woodland Cemetery in Coventry. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020