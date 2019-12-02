|
Cohen, Jerome "Jerry"
Jerry was born to the late Hyman and Hannah Cohen on December 1, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the brother of the late Bernard, Morton and Seymour Cohen. He was the devoted husband of the late Annabelle (Denson) Cohen, to whom he was happily married for 55 years. They lived together in Hamden, CT before retiring to Boca Raton, FL. Jerry graduated from New Utrecht High School in 1947 and was picked as first trumpet in the orchestra, an accomplishment which gave him tremendous pride. He worked briefly as a professional musician at a hotel in the Catskill Mountains until he decided to pursue a more professional career. He went on to work for the government as a court stenographer which led him to become a court reporter for the State of CT for over 30 years. He was elected to be president of the National Court Reporters Association. Jerry enjoyed listening to Big Band music and discussing History and Politics. He had a passion for mathematics, and enjoyed tutoring college and high school students. He was a member of Beth Shalom Temple, Hamden, CT. Jerry went on to reside near his son and his family in Orlando, FL until moving to Saunderstown, RI with his daughter and her family both of which gave him great joy. Survived by his children Gary and Amy (Vogel) Cohen of Orlando, FL and Dana (Cohen) and Christopher Zangari, of Saunderstown, RI., and his 6 grandchildren, Eli and Joel Cohen, Hannah, Grace, Maximus and Candace Zangari. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made out to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Family calling hour at 5pm on Monday at Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1111 Boston Neck Rd., Rt. 1A, Narragansett, RI, with religious service at 6pm. Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 1pm at 1180 Wellwood Ave., New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2019