LANGTON, JEROME

age 82, of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence with his family by his side. He was born on March 5, 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of late Dorothy & James Langton. He was the older brother to Edmond Langton. On August 27, 1966 he married Joan Langton who survives.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kristen & Anthony Mirra of Boston, brother and sister-in-law, Edmond Langton & Maryanne Langton of North Attleboro.

He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1956, Bryant College in 1963 with a B.S. and Boston College with a MBA in 1972.

In 1966 he started his educational career at Cranston High School East where he was a business teacher for 31 years. He chaired 3 committees focused on the development of building new business content programs, curriculum development and career pathing for business students. During his career his love of promoting his students growth and providing robust business exposure led him to create new educational content focused on business management coursework to aid his students on their professional paths. In addition, he created an investment club for his students which enabled his students to be hosted at the NYSE and experience the trading floor. He was the Year Book Advisor for 12 years which focused on the management and publication of the annual yearbook. He applied his strong photography skills in capturing special moments of the students.

He was an avid sports enthusiast of baseball, basketball, hockey and football. He loved traveling to baseball parks across the country and Canada. He visited 23 baseball parks and loved spending time in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. His other love was getting together with family and friends and going out in NYC, Boston & Newport.

Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory, Warwick. Visiting hours on Thursday 3- 6 p.m. at Skeffington Funeral Home, Providence.



