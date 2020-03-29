|
|
SAPOLSKY, JEROME R.,
of Providence, 90, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Edith J. (Jaffe) Sapolsky for 60 years, formally living in Barrington for 39 years.
Born in Haverhill, MA, son of the late Ann and Joseph Sapolsky and brother of the late Martin Sapolsky and Bette May Sapolsky. In addition, he is survived by his son, Peter and his wife Deborah of VA; daughter, Beth Nitkin and her husband Gary of RI; son Steven and his wife Jennifer of RI. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jeffrey and his wife Jenny of VA, Brian of MD, Mark, Scott and Luke of RI and his great granddaughter, Skylar of VA.
Jerry earned his B.S. from Tufts University in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the Officers Candidate School of Newport, RI. He served as a Gunnery Officer aboard the carrier U.S.S. Tarawa during the Korean Conflict. He then entered Yale University and earned a M.S. in Health Care Administration and Public Health.
At the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. MA he was the Administrative Resident and Administrative Assistant to the Director of Nursing from 1956-1958. He served as Assistant Director of the Malden Hospital in Malden, MA from 1958-1960. He was asked to return to Beth Israel as Director of Administrative Services and Planning and Director of Ambulatory Services.
Jerry then became President and Chief Executive Officer of The Miriam Hospital in RI from 1967-1983.
In addition to his duties at The Miriam, he was President of the Yale Alumni in Hospital Administration from 1975-1976. He was a Trustee from RI to the New England Hospital Assembly for seven years. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital Association in RI from 1975-1976 and was a Founding Trustee and Secretary of the Consortium of Jewish Hospitals from 1981-1984.
He was Chairman of the Hospital Division of the United Way in 1973 and 1983. He was a member of the Trustee Executive Committee of the Jewish Home for the Aged from 1976-1998 and Vice Chairman for five years.
Jerry was the Administrator of Radiation Oncology Associates of RI from 1985 until his retirement in 2004.
Jerry was a lifelong tennis player and an avid sports fan. He and Edith loved cheering for the Red Sox. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His kind spirit and wry sense of humor will be remembered by all.
Overall Jerry, "not bad."
Burial and other services are private.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Miriam Hospital Foundation of 164 Summit Ave., Providence, RI 02906 or any . For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020