TAMBURRO, JEROME R. "Jerry"

83, of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Kent Memorial Hospital in Warwick surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Camille (Zompa) Tamburro, to whom he was married for 57 years. Born on September 18, 1935 in Barrington, RI, he was the son of the late Margaret Rose (Chellel) and the late Jerome L. Tamburro of Barrington.

Jerome, a graduate of Barrington High School, class of 1952, entered and served our country in the United States Air Force.

He was employed by Raytheon Company for 37 years. While employed at Raytheon, he worked his way up from Electronic Technician to manager of a team of production engineers, responsible for a complex missile defense system. After retiring from Raytheon, he drove a school bus for the City of Cranston for 10 years. Jerry was an accomplished musician, entertaining people for years as a member of the ConChords. He enjoyed playing the accordion, the organ, cruising with his wife and fishing. Jerry was a man of faith and was devoted to his family and to the service of others. His legacy survives him as a mentor to his family, coworkers, and neighborhood kids. He changed lives. Always ready to lend a helping hand, a caring ear and thoughtful guidance.

Jerry is survived by his wife Camille, daughter Sandra and her husband Stephen Sabetta of Cranston and two sons, Steven and his wife Denise also of Cranston, and Robert and his wife Donna of Cumberland. He also survived by his brother John Tamburro and his wife Karen of Barrington. Jerome was also the proud grandfather of Nicole and her husband John Specht of Cranston, Lauren, Olesya, Matthew and Steven. He was a caring uncle to five nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the medical team at Kent Hospital, as well as Father Ricard and Sister Angelina from St Mark's Church.

His funeral is Monday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION SUNDAY 4-7 p.m. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary