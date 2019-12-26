|
BOTELHO, JERRY
92 of East Greenwich and formerly of Bristol, RI passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at Roberts Health Center in North Kingston, RI. Jerry, born on June 24, 1927 lived for 75 years in Bristol, RI before moving to East Greenwich. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum as a foreman from the age of 16 until he retired at the age of 55. He is a veteran of the US Army, having served in Germany during the final years of WWII. He loved to play softball and was a pitcher for a Bristol Recreational softball league. He treasured his time with his family and was an avid Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Patriots fan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Evelyn (Correira) Botelho and children Pamela Gilbert and husband Mark, of Boones Mill, VA, Paula Malm and husband James,of East Greenwich, and Jerry Botelho and wife Torie of Cranston and grandchildren Bruce Gilbert, Jessica Houston, Jenna Smith, Ian Malm, Alyssa Botelho, Jeremy Gilbert and Rachel Gilbert and great-grandchildren Sadie Smith, Grady Houston, Camden Smith, Emme Houston and Brooks Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Maria Botelho and siblings Manuel Botelho, George Botelho, Joseph Botelho, Mitzi Menezes and Miranda Rogers.
Visitation will be held on December 27th from 4 to 8 at George Lima Funeral Home, 367 High Street in Bristol, RI. Funeral will be Saturday, December 28th, 10AM at the Funeral Home, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 11 . Interment will follow at North Burial Ground in Bristol, RI. www.limafh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019