Mt Carmel Church
984 Taunton Ave
Seekonk, MA 02771
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Taunton Avenue
Seekonk, RI
Jesse C. Hall Jr. Obituary
HALL, JR., JESSE C.
90, formerly of Seekonk, MA and Zephyrhills, FL passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of the late Celine L. (Bouthillier) Hall.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Jesse C. and Mary V. (O'Connell) Hall, Sr.
Mr. Hall was the owner and operator of Jesse Halls Transmission in East Providence.
He leaves four daughters, Elizabeth Pinucci of New Hampshire, Veronica Strange of Seekonk, Susan Rolfe of Attleboro and Carole Yakes of Coventry, one son, Jesse C. Hall of Seekonk, eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Mary V. Hall and Russell Hall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in Rehoboth Village Cemetery. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
