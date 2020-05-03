|
|
GOMEZ, JESSE
82, of Johnston, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Marcia (Testa) Gomez. They were married for the past 56 years. Born in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Amada (Pichardo) Gomez. Jesse was a construction worker for the Laborers Union Local #271.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children Jesse P. Gomez of Johnston, David Gomez and his wife Marissa of Cranston and Patricia Gomez of Cranston and his cherished grandchildren Bianca, Catarina, Joseph and David.
His funeral services were private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020