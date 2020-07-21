1/1
Jesse Ousley
Ousley, Jesse
Jesse L. Ousley, 37 years old, of East Providence and Westport, MA, died early last Wednesday at Rhode Island Hospital after being stricken at the home of his cousin in East Providence, after being assaulted earlier in Fall River, MA. Jesse was born in Providence, the beloved son of James W. and Michele (Campagnone) Ousley. Jesse was the longtime companion of Justin Janelle. He and Justin operated a resale shop in Fall River and were well known at area flea markets.
He had a heart of gold, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He thought of everyone else before himself He enjoyed Karaoke, and loved to sing and dance at the drop of a hat.
Besides his parents and companion, he leaves his sister Natalia Ousley of No. Ft. Myers, Fl. with whom he was very close, a brother Zachary Ousley of Pawtucket and another brother James W. Ousley Jr. also of No. Ft. Myers, Fl. He also leaves his paternal Grandmother Rose Ousley of Pawtucket and was the Grandson of the late James G. Ousley, Louis and Leona Campagnone.
VISITATION WILL BE HELD TUESDAY EVENING, FROM 5 UNTIL 8 PM in the Coelho Home, Central Falls. It is important to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask. And PLEASE avoid physical contact with family members, for your safety. Kindly omit flowers.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
151 Cross Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 724-9440
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Dear Justin Brian all of Jesse's family and friends.......

I want to remember all the good times we shared together, all the bars clubs gay events and gay prides we attended.

It was all in good fun. Jesse always put a smile on your face as he would brighten the room with his presence.

I can remember the trips to p-town and all the fun events we attended.

It's so sad Jesse's life ended the way that it did. He did not deserve what happened to him. I will never forget him and he will always be in my heart. ❤

My faith me to ease the pain. Take comfort in these words

Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me.

In my Fathers house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be.a

Where [I] am going you know the way.

Thomas said to him, Master, we do not know where you are going; how can we know the way?

Jesus said to him, I am the way and the truth* and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

If you know me, then you will also know my Father. From now on you do know him and have seen him.

Amen

For sure our Lord has prepared a special place for Jesse. For the mercy of Christ may he rest in peace.

I love you Jesse to the Moon and back

Hugs
Gregg Vallee and Jason Aguiar
Gregory Vallee
Friend
July 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
