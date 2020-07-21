Jesse Ousley

Dear Justin Brian all of Jesse's family and friends.......



I want to remember all the good times we shared together, all the bars clubs gay events and gay prides we attended.



It was all in good fun. Jesse always put a smile on your face as he would brighten the room with his presence.



I can remember the trips to p-town and all the fun events we attended.



It's so sad Jesse's life ended the way that it did. He did not deserve what happened to him. I will never forget him and he will always be in my heart. ❤



My faith me to ease the pain. Take comfort in these words



Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me.



In my Fathers house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?



And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be.a



Where [I] am going you know the way.



Thomas said to him, Master, we do not know where you are going; how can we know the way?



Jesus said to him, I am the way and the truth* and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.



If you know me, then you will also know my Father. From now on you do know him and have seen him.



Amen



For sure our Lord has prepared a special place for Jesse. For the mercy of Christ may he rest in peace.



I love you Jesse to the Moon and back



Hugs

Gregg Vallee and Jason Aguiar

Gregory Vallee

Friend