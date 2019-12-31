Home

JANES, JESSIE (PROVAN),
passed away in her 99th year on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Linn Health Care Center in East Providence. She previously resided in Barrington RI; Ft. Myers, FL; and summered in Wakefield, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. C. Donald Janes, Sr. who passed away on June 13. 2006. Born in Providence, she was the only child of the late Donald B. and Blanche (Williams) Provan. She is survived by two sons, Charles D. (Ted) Janes, Jr. and his wife Sylvia D. Janes of Riverside and Dana W. Janes of Ft. Myers, FL. At Jessie's request there were no services.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
